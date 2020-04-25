Man allegedly kills friend over cassava meal

The Ssezibwa Regional Police Spokesperson, Mr Helen Butoto confirmed the incident, saying the suspect will face murder charges when police investigations are complete.

By DENIS SSEBWAMI

Police in Buvuma District are holding a man for reportedly killing a colleague over meal they had prepared from half a kilogram of cassava flour.

The deceased Muzamiru Mulimu, 25, was a resident of Nalubaale landing site in Bwema Sub-County, Buvuma District. The incident occurred on Friday at about 6pm.

According to Mr John Ssekimpi, a neighbour both Bumali Onyiga Nyanzi, 18, and the deceased have been good friends and were staying in the same house as they carried out their fishing activities.

“The two mobilised Shs800 to buy half a kilogram of cassava flour for food, but when it got ready Mulimu who had contributed Shs500 ate all the food, leaving nothing Bumali who had contributed only Shs300. This annoyed Bumali and the fight ensued,” Mr Ssekimpi said, adding that during the fight, Bumali stabbed Mulimu in the chest using a machete, causing his instant death.

The Bwema Sub County Speaker, Mr Hussein Bagalya blamed the incident on the current situation in the country which has left hundreds of Ugandans with little or nothing to eat.

“The current lockdown in the country is to blame. Though fishermen were permitted to continue working, in some areas they are being arrested while on the lake under the pretext that they are violating the presidential directives. These people have no gardens and their only source of livelihood is fishing,” he said.

