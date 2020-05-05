Man arrested for selling family's relief food, beating wife

By JOSEPH OMOLLO

Police in Tororo is holding a man accused of selling relief food that had been extended to his family through his spouse to support their family during the lockdown period.

Gerald Omasaja, a resident of Amagoro Parish in the eastern division of Tororo municipality, reportedly sold off relief food that had been donated to his family by the church to take them through this lockdown period that has left many people struggling to put food on the table.

The suspect reportedly sold the food in the absence of his spouse and when she tried to inquire on the whereabouts of the food, he instead responded by beating her.

According to Ms Christine Awori the officer in charge of Child and Family Protection Unit at Tororo Central Police Station, a charge of domestic violence and family negligence will be preferred against the suspect.

Ms Awori appealed to members of the public to adapt to the current situation and ensure that they try to live within the available means.

“It’s sad to note that just last month alone, we were able to record about 40 cases of domestic violence with others going unnoticed especially after suspension of public transport,” she said.

Cases of domestic violence have increased following the lockdown.