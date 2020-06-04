Man arrested for spearing own father to death

By JIMMY KWO

Police in Kitgum District are holding a 29-year-old man on allegations of spearing his own father to death.

The suspect, a resident of Kitgum Matidi Sub-county, is said to have struck his father, Santo Okello, 56, using a bow and arrow after a family brawl on Monday.

It is said the suspect fled home after the incident to his uncle’s homestead in Mucwini Sub-county where he reportedly handed over himself at the Police post.

Kitgum Resident District Commissioner William Komakech confirmed the arrest.

“We have arrested him; he is now in Police custody. But unfortunately we can’t claim (the lost) life,” he said.

The RDC said the suspect had earlier on Monday fought with his brother who he accused of failing to pay back his sack of sorghum.

The suspect had reportedly threatened to kill his brother if he failed to refund his sorghum by the end of the day.

“But his father, while trying to mediate, pleaded with the suspect to spare his brother,” Mr Komakech recounted.

The suspect is said to have left home after the fracas and returned later while drunk.

“He came back drunk, took a bow and arrow and speared the father right in the heart and instantly the father died,” Mr Komakech said.

A police source said a charge of murder has been preferred against the suspect.

About 10 relatives of the deceased and some area leaders converged at Kitgum Hopital as police oversaw a postmortem on Tuesday.