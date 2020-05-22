Man burnt with hot water in domestic brawl

By SCOVIN ICETA

Residents in Celecelea village in Moyo town were at the weekend left in shock after the district information officer poured hot water on her boyfriend.

Ms Suzan Akello, 40, has been cohabiting with the father of her son, Mr Patrick Piwang, commonly known as Patricko, who is a radio presenter with Radio Amani in Adjumani District.

The couple is reported to have had an argument which resulted in Ms Akello pouring water on her boyfriend.

Sources who witnessed the argument said Ms Akello and her daughter used one of the rooms in an unfinished house to have a bath, which was reported to her mother-in-law by some local children.

Following a report from her daughter about what the children had done, Ms Akello confronted Piwang, accusing him and his mother of mistreating her daughter.

Mr Piwang confirmed the incident and told Daily Monitor that for a while, he had been living in fear because whenever they have a disagreement, his girlfriend turns violent. He said on this particular day, as with the previous cases, they had a slight misunderstanding and were still talking when she pushed him to the wall. Annoyed, Mr Piwang said he slapped Akello who rushed for the kettle filled with hot water and poured it on him.

“She actually wanted to pour it on my face and chest but I was lucky enough to block it with my hands and my stomach as you can see it”, Mr Piwang said pointing at his burnt stomach.

He was taken to Moyo Hospital for treatment and later on requested to be discharged so that he could continue to receive treatment at home.

Ms Akello, who has since gone into hiding, has denied the claim of pouring water on Piwang. She accused her boyfriend’s family of mistreating her daughter from another relationship.

“I told my daughter that she should not worry I will look for a house and we shall shift, which offended him and he started beating me up. I did not pour hot water on him but he got burnt while we were fighting,” Ms Akello said.

Reaction

Issue. Mr Jimmy Ameko, the senior probation and social welfare officer decried the rampant cases of domestic violence in the district as horrible and urged couples to always report cases of domestic violence to police.

“Victims of violence are at great risk during this time of heightened stress and fear. It is better for the families to use peaceful means of resolving their problems,” Mr Ameko said.

Mr Joab Wabwire, the district police commander, said they were still waiting for the case to be filed.

Our officers have not yet received any case of domestic violence involving the district information officer,” he said.