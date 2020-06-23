Man confesses to killing his boss over Shs25,000

By DENIS EDEMA

A 22-year-old man has confessed to murdering his 56-year-old boss who reportedly failed to pay him Shs25,000 for work he had accomplished.

The body of Abdallah Nabuguzi, a driver and businessman, was on Thursday last week discovered in a residential house on Plot 76, Muvule Crescent, Magwa Parish, Jinja Central Division in Jinja Municipality, with his throat slit. The deceased was a resident of Buwenge Town Council in Jinja District.

George Moses Mutekanga on Monday told detectives at Jinja Police Station that he murdered Nabuguzi after he failed to pay him Shs25,000.

“I met him at the market on Wednesday last week, he requested me to help him sort his mangoes and I accepted. When it was approaching curfew time, he asked if I could find him a place to sleep and I agreed to go with him to my place,” he said.

Mutekanga added that when he asked the deceased about his payment, he instead handed him Shs5,000 and told him he would clear the balance the following day after selling the remaining mangoes.

“When I returned the next day at around 6.30am, I found him preparing to leave and that is when I went to one of the rooms, picked a knife and stabbed him on the neck. Unfortunately, when I searched his pockets, I found no money, picked up all his belongings, fled to Kampala and sold his phone at Shs15,000, shoes Shs10,000, bag at Shs10,000 before I traveled back to Iganga,” he narrated.

The Kiira Regional Police Spokesperson, Mr Abbey Ngako, said the suspect was arrested from a hideout in Iganga District on Saturday, June 20 in possession of two sim cards and gumboots not belonging to him.

“He is in police custody pending investigations, after which he will be arraigned in court and charged accordingly,” said Mr Ngako.

Dr Patrick Sagaki, who works in Amudat District, said the deceased was his cousin and was staying with him during the lockdown.

“He stayed with me up to June 4 when public transport was lifted and while traveling to meet his family in Buwenge, he bought mangoes on the way to sell,” said Dr Sagaki.

The deceased was buried at Mpumuyire Village, Butagaya Sub County in Jinja District.