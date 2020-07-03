By Juliet Nalwooga

In a dramatic turn of events, police say a post mortem report has showed that the man who died in a foiled illegal eviction in Makindye Division, Kampala, was as a result of injuries he sustained from blunt objects, and not a bullet as police had earlier claimed .

Farouk Mutakaya, a resident of Bwaise II in Kawempe Division died on Thursday night as police dispersed a group of people allegedly found effecting an illegal eviction at the home of one Abdu Mbeera.

"The postmortem report shows that he died of injuries inflicted on him by blunt objects meaning the community had descended on him beating him to death. We had earlier indicated that one person was put out of action by security personnel but we have since established that the deceased was killed by the mob," Mr Luke Owoyesigyire the deputy Kampala metropolitan police spokesperson said on Friday.