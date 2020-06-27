By ISAAC OTWII

A 20-year-old man was on Friday sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for defiling and infecting an 8-year-old girl with HIV/Aids.

Emmanuel Eteka was convicted on his own plea of guilty during a virtual plea bargain session presided over by the Lira High Court resident judge Alex Ajiji Mackay.

Prosecution told court that on March 2, 2019 at around 3am, Eteka while at Abongomon Village in Alebtong District, found the victim sleeping in their house and had sexual intercourse with her.

“The victim was at that time eight years old and the sexual act caused tear and rapture in her private part. At the time of offence, Eteka was 19 years of age,” the prosecution stated.