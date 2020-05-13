Man jailed seven years for battering his grandmother

Jerome Angina, the State Prosecutor said that cases where children are battering the elderly are very common in the community.

According to Matenga, the jail sentence is to enable Okello to reflect on his life and come out a useful citizen of the country.

By URN

A man who was recently seen in video battering his grandmother has been jailed for seven years after being convicted of attempted murder charge.

Brian Okello, a resident of Ongako Sub County in Omoro District was captured in a video attacking his grandmother Lucy Anek, 83. The video caused a public uproar on social media leading to Okello’s arrest and subsequent trial.

A video grab of Brian Okello beating his grandmother

Court heard that on April 12, 2020, Okello flogged his granny from her home in Amilobo village, Patuda Parish in Ongako Sub County, Omoro District after a misunderstanding.

He allegedly accused the grandmother of not giving him money besides demanding to know his maternal home.

Okello pleaded guilty for the offence in a court appearance on Tuesday. Gulu Chief Magistrate Francis Dawa Matenga said he gave Okello a lighter sentence because he pleaded guilty and did not waste the court’s time.

