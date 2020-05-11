Man killed after his goats strayed in neighbour’s garden

Following the incident, the deceased's family members have allegedly destroyed the suspect’s house and banana plantations in a revenge attack.

The Bunyangabu Resident District Commissioner, Ms Jane Asiimwe Muhindo, said they have arrested the suspect and detained him at Kibiito Police Station pending further investigations.

By MORIS MUMBERE

A 37-year-old man has been killed in Bunyangabu District after a heated argument with his neighbour over his goats straying in the latter’s garden.

Sunday Nzambagu, a resident of Kalena Zone in Mutumba Ward, Kyamukube Town Council was on Friday evening hacked to death with a machete allegedly by his neighbour.

The scuffle started when the deceased's goats allegedly crossed into the suspect’s garden.

Using a machete, the suspect allegedly cut the deceased on the back of his head leaving him unconscious.

He was rushed to Fort Portal regional referral hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead on Saturday.

