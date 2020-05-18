Man killed in fight over Shs8, 000 in Kwania

By PATRICK EBONG

Geoffrey Eboc, a resident of Atakara-maka-gwata Village in Aduku Sub-county, Kwania District, was reportedly stabbed as they struggled for the money after selling a piece of wood from where they were cutting timber on Sunday.

Mr Dick Obonyo, the Adyeda Trading Centre LCI chairman, said Eboc’s friend identified as David Ekak had asked him (Eboc) to sell him a piece of a 4X2- inch timber valued at Shs8,000. However, a fight ensued between Eboc and his other four colleagues over the ownership of the money leaving him with serious injuries on the head and chest, according to Mr Obonyo.