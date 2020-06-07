Man kills brother in fight over theft of mother’s shoes

By YAHUDU KITUNZI

Markdon Kitlanat, a resident of Borowon village, Yenmitek Parish in Kabey Sub County is said to have hacked Godfrey Chemutai, 35, after he attempted to attack their mother for reporting him to local authorities for stealing her property. Eye witnesses told police that an argument broke out between the two brothers on Friday when Chemutai tried to attack their mother for reporting him to the village court for allegedly stealing her clothes and shoes before selling them off. The argument degenerated into a violent fight before Chemutai got hacked on the head. He was rushed to Kapchorwa General Hospital where he was pronounced dead moments after arrival.

Sipi Region Police Spokesman, Mr Fredmark Chesang, said Kitlanat is detained at Bukwo Central Police Station as investigations continue.

“When Chemutai heard that his mother had reported him to the LCI court, he was not happy. He picked a machete and tried to attack her prompting Kitlanat to intervene. The two started fighting and in the process, Chemutai was cut," Mr Chesang said.



Domestic Violence on increase in Sebei Sub- region

Last week, local leaders expressed concern over rampant cases of domestic violence during the virus-induced lockdown.

According to police, four men have since been reportedly killed by their spouses in the last two months over domestic brawls in different sub-counties.

More than 15 children have also been abandoned by their parents amid the rising cases of child abuse, according to the District Community Development Officer of Kapchorwa, Ms Harriet Aseko.