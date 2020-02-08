Man kills own father after he intervened in fight with wife

By YAHUDU KITUNZI

Police in Sironko District in eastern Uganda are hunting for a 26-year-old man to answer charges of murder after he allegedly hacked his father following a domestic brawl with his wife.

The Elgon region Police Spokesperson, Mr Robert Tukei said Amuza Magombe, 65, a businessman and resident of Lukokolo village, Bukimali parish, Buwasa Sub County, Sironko District was cut to death by his son, Ali Wamboga, a peasant of the same residence.

"Wamboga was fighting his wife at their home and when his father intervened to stop him from assaulting her, he turned on him. He hacked him with a machete and then ran away from the scene,” he said.

Mr Tukei said police detectives found Magombe’s body still lying in Wamboga’s compound.

Police comprised of homicide team, scene of crime officers and led by the district CID picked the body and took it to Mbale Municipal mortuary for postmortem as investigations continue.

He said the suspect who is currently on run will be charged with murder when arrested.