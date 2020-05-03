Man kills two relatives, commits suicide   

By JOSEPHINE NNABBAALE

MUBENDE- A man has killed his two relatives and set the family house on fire where he also died.

Mubende District Police Commander, Mr Julius Ahimbisibwe, identified the attacker as Sadaam Sewanyana.

His victims were Ben Makumbi, 10 and Josephine Namukwaya,18; who were residents of Kirungi B Village in South Division, Mubende Municipality.

According to Mr Simon Lumbuye, a resident; on Saturday night, Sewanyana who was the head of the family, used a panga to kill Makumbi and Namukwaya.

He slit Makumbi’s throat and cut Namukwaya’s body into pieces.

After the gruesome murder, Sewanyana reportedly locked the house from inside and set it ablaze.

Mr Lumbuye said Sewanyana had a misunderstanding with his wife only identified as Jane , who had abandoned her matrimonial home and started staying in the town market where she works a vendor Mr Ahimbisibwe said their preliminary investigations had also discovered that there were misunderstandings between Sewanyana and his wife.

“We have also found out that there was domestic violence between the man [Sewanyana] and his wife. That is why his wife was not at home when the incident happened,” he said.

According to the 2019 Crime Report, 4,718 homicide cases were reported compared to 4,497 that were registered in 2018 in Uganda.