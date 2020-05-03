Man stabbed to death over phone

"It is alleged that the deceased was being sold a phone at Shs800,000 by the suspect who had already received Shs200,000 as deposit," Mr Ngako said, adding that nobody has since been arrested in connection with the crime but investigations are underway.

By DENIS EDEMA

Police in Jinja District are investigating circumstances under which a 28-year-old man was fatally stabbed during a botched phone transaction in Budhumbuli Village, Bugembe Town Council.

Shaffik Bogere was on Thursday evening stabbed to death allegedly by someone who was selling to him a phone at Shs800,000, after he had deposited Shs200,000, the Kiira Police Spokesperson, Mr Abbey Ngako, said on Friday.

"The victim, and two of his brothers, were attacked while heading home after breaking the fast on Thursday evening," he said.

According to Mr Ngako, the deceased met someone who was selling him the phone but they disagreed, started fighting and he was stabbed in the stomach before being pronounced dead upon arrival at Jinja Hospital.

"It is alleged that the deceased was being sold a phone at Shs800,000 by the suspect who had already received Shs200,000 as deposit," Mr Ngako said, adding that nobody has since been arrested in connection with the crime but investigations are underway.

He appealed to residents to always report whatever disagreements they have to local leaders and police in order to avoid such incidents in future.

Advertisement

On Friday, residents set a suspect's house on fire while accusing police of not fully implementing the presidential directives, part of which has seen people moving past curfew hours.