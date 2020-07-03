Man stabs father to death

By YAHUDU KITUNZI

Police in Bududa District in eastern Uganda are investigating a murder case in which a 26-year-old knife-wielding man allegedly attacked his father.

Samuel Wamono is said to have first undressed himself and walked around Bududa town naked before committing the crime.

The Elgon region Police Spokesperson, Mr Rogers Taitika, identified the victim as Simon Matselele, a resident of Kabuko cell, Nangako Town council in Bududa District.

“He stabbed him in the chest using a sharp knife. We have arrested him as investigations are ongoing to establish what exactly happened. We recovered the knife he used to stab his father as evidence. The motive of the attack is not yet clear,”Mr Taitika said.

According to the spokesperson, Wamono suspect returned from Mbale, where he was residing and had a quarrel with his father before stabbing him.

An eyewitness who requested not to be named, said the suspect had accused his father of bewitching him to remain poor.