Man stabs girlfriend after she refuses to cohabit

In an April 21, 2020 communication to the minister of Water and Environment, President Museveni ordered that all people should be cleared from wetlands, shoreline and riverbanks; and ordered expulsion of local leaders specifically the parish and sub county chiefs who looked on while encroachment occurred.

By DENIS EDEMA

Police in Jinja District are holding a 26-year-old man for allegedly attempting to kill his 22-year-old girlfriend who reportedly refused to cohabit with him.

The incident, according to preliminary police investigations, happened at around 4am on Wednesday at Walukuba West Village, Walukuba Division in Jinja municipality.

The Kiira Regional Police Spokesperson, Mr Abbey Ngako, identified the suspect as Jackson Otimong and the victim as Geralyn Okurut, both residents of the same village.

According to Mr Ngako, the suspect visited his girlfriend at her place, demanding that they start cohabiting as husband and wife, a suggestion she declined.

“He then sliced her neck once and she overpowered him and fled to residents who rushed her to hospital,” Mr Ngako said.

He added that after investigations, the suspect will be taken to court to face attempted murder charges.

Advertisement

Ms Okurut, who is currently admitted at Jinja regional referral hospital, said her boyfriend visited, demanding to stay 'forever' yet she had reportedly told him to first visit her parents and formalise the relationship first.

"My parents know I am here for work, not marriage. So, when he came, I welcomed him and after supper, he asked whether I still love him but I kept quiet. It was then that he held my neck tightly and cut me; but I fought him, ran out of the house and found residents who came to my rescue as he fled,” she narrated.

The in-charge of emergency ward at Jinja regional referral hospital, Mr Charles Etiru, said Ms Okurut sustained a deep cut to her neck that required an immediate operation.