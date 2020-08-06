Man steals radio, chicken from relatives, kills them

By PATRICK EBONG

LIRA- A 33-year-old man has been detained for allegedly killing his two relatives who had accused him of stealing their radio set and a chicken in Lira District.

It is reported that the attacker on Tuesday hacked his uncle, Jackson Olong.

After cutting Olong into pieces, he attacked Olong’s wife and slit her throat.

He accused the two of tarnishing his name by claiming that he had stolen their property.

The gruesome murder took place at Ayitunga Village, Te-oburu Parish in Agweng Sub-county at about 9pm on Tuesday.

The victims had accused the suspect of selling the radio and the chicken to buy alcohol, according to Mr Marino Ogwang, the Agweng Sub-county chairman.

“His uncle had been complaining that he stole his radio set which was his only source of news,” Mr Ogwang said.

Mr Ogwang said that after the attack, the suspect fled to Alibi Parish, Aleka Sub-county in Oyam District, where he was trailed and arrested by local leaders on Wednesday.