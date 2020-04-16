Man who flogged woman, 83, has history of violence, says family

By CISSY MAKUMBI

She was severely beaten and bruised by a person entrusted to take care of her.

Ms Lucy Anek, 83, is currently receiving treatment at Flama Uganda clinic in Gulu Municipality after she sustained bruises all over her body, inflicted by her grandson, Brian Okello, 30, on Sunday. She can hardly sit.

Her only crime was failure to share part of her money, if any, with Okello, who wanted to go on a drinking spree.

Okello is also said to be a drug addict, according to family members.

Her depressing story came to light after an emotional video went viral on social media, attracting the attention of the public and human rights activists, who condemned the act and called for justice to be delivered for the old woman.

This drew the attention of police and other security agencies who trailed the suspect until he was arrested from his hideout.

Daily Monitor visited Ms Anek, who is in deep pain. She complains of backache, headache and has swollen arms and legs.

Ms Anek, a resident of Cuda Village, Kochongako Sub-County in Omoro District, receives sympathy from the public and the district leadership and sympathisers have since come to her rescue.

According to John Omara, 65, one of Ms Anek’s sons, Okello has beaten his mother frequently.

“Okello is my nephew and we took care of him when he was only five years. When his parents passed on, he dropped out of school and when we pushed him to stay in school after his Primary Six, he never listened,” says Mr Omara.

“He asks for money and whenever the old woman fails to provide, he beats her up,’’ Omona said.

The family has held several meetings in regard to his inhuman behaviour but he has shown no remorse, according to neighbours.

According to Mr Omara, Okello has signed agreements with family members vowing never to beat the grandmother again, which he has not honoured.

He spends all the money on marijuana and alcohol.

To him, the family is better off when Okello is jailed than in the community.

“He has tortured my mother and I am helpless to do anything to assist,” Mr Omara says.

He has also fought other family members, including his twin brother. Having been to police several times has not changed his way of life.

Ms Christine Ajok, a relative of Ms Anek, who is her caretaker at the health centre, told Daily Monitor in an interview on Tuesday that Okello must be given a deserving punishment for his ill treatment of family members.

She said whenever Ms Anek sells part of her land, Okello whips her until she surrenders part of the money to him.

“Having been paid for her land, her client cleared outstanding dues for her and Okello got wind of it. He was too drunk and when Ms Anek told him to get the money the following day, Okello instead beat her up,’’ Ms Ajok said,

The Omoro DPC, Mr Peter Mugabi, confirmed to Daily Monitor the arrest of Okello on Tuesday night after several attempts failed.

“We have charged him with aggravated torture and indecent assault, very soon he will be taken to court,’’ he said

He, however, advised locals to open up to police and alert them whenever such incidents occur.

“This woman has been beaten severally and nobody bothered to report such a grave offence to police,” Mr Mugabi stated.

The area LC1 chairperson, Mr Michela Opiro, said several interventions have been made in regards to the plight of the old woman without any success.

“The last time when Ms Anek was battered, the matter was handled by the traditional chiefs in the village before it was brought to my attention. But for the Sunday incident, I reported directly to police and I gave them a referral to hospital since Ms Anek was unwell,” he said.

Ms Flavia Teddy Okello, executive director Flama Uganda, said Ms Anek will receive treatment for a week.

“An X-ray was done and she wasn’t damaged internally, we are treating the bruises on the back and the swollen hands,’’ she said

“Counselling services have already been given to the caretaker, we are still waiting for Ms Anek to improve so that she is also counselled, she said.

Gulu Women’s Economic Development and Globalisation GWED-G executive director, Ms Pamela Agwech, decried the manner in which Ms Anek was battered, adding that Okello should be held accountable for his deeds.

“As GWED-G, we are ready to rebuild her home as she returns, but we also want justice to take its course, many cases of violence have not been handled in the rightful manner and we hope to get the best in this particular case,’’ he said.

“We are overwhelmed by the cases that we receive after the lockdown as a result of Covid-19,’’ she said.

A section of the public condemned the person who took the video saying she should have saved the old woman from being beaten, but in an interview with Daily Monitor, she said she was helpless.

“The only weapon I had was my phone, I took the video of the young man beating up the old woman since I could not help much,” she said.

She feared an interface with Okello. She now fears for her safety.

Gulu Regional Referral Hospital senior psychiatrist, Mr Alfred Oroti, blamed the act on the post conflict trauma after the Lord’s Resistance Army rebels wreaked havoc on northern Uganda.

“The rampant violence in the community is an indication of growing anger that needs urgent intervention,” Mr Oroti said

Mr Oroti added that victims of violence and perpetrators should be seated for mental examination to ascertain the damage the growing anger has caused.

Lady who recorded video speaks out

Other side. Twenty one year old Brenda Sharon Lamunu recorded the video of Lucy Anek, who was brutally beaten by her nephew Brian Okello.

Lamunu is a first year law student at Uganda Christian University.

A resident of Cuda, Kochongako Sub-County, in Omoro District, Lamunu said she was tired of seeing and hearing the old woman wailing in pain after being beaten.

“I watched once when [Ms Anek] was being beaten and I did not like what I saw. When I was at school, my mother communicated to me that the old woman was beaten again.

When I returned from school following the closure of the university due to Covid-19, a similar incident on Easter Sunday happened. I came out to see what had happened.

As I was pondering on how to help, I realised that I could not help much, looking at the suspect, who was drunk. Another option came my mind; I pulled out my phone and recorded a video from a distance.

I recorded the video in pain since I could not help much. After recording the video, I realised I had no MBs to send it to anyone who might be of help.I did not know people who would matter in this case.

On Monday morning, I was able to get MBs and I decided to send the clip to my uncle, who watched in disbelief. He called me and asked me a few questions and he posted it on socila media.

I have no regrets for having recorded the video that went viral on social media, although some people are accusing me of not intervening. I feared the suspect could turn against me that is why I opted to use the only weapon I had, which was my phone at that time.

I am now the talk of the area, people do not want to associate with me, alleging that I cause their arrest. They think I am connected to government officials yet I just helped an elderly woman who was badly beaten,’’ she says.