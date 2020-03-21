Mao given police guards over ‘intolerable threats’

By James Kabengwa

Police on Saturday said they had given Democratic Party (DP) President General, Norbert Mao, protection following “intolerable threats” on his life after he announced his plan to extend his leadership.

DP leaders are said to have written to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) on February 18, 2020 asking for protection.

It’s alleged that Mao has faced intolerable threats since his announcement to vie for the presidency.

“Since Hon Norbert Mao announced his intention to contest as a candidate in the forthcoming presidential elections, there have been covert and overt threats to his life,” DP’s acting secretary general, Dr Gerald Siranda wrote to the IGP.

On Saturday, police spokesperson Fred Enanga confirmed the force had given Mao protection and deployed at his residence.

"We reviewed and assessed his request and decided to provide him guards," Mr Enanga told this publication.

Mr Siranda had said the threats against are openly expressed on both social and mainstream media.

He cited an incident on February 14, 2020, during DP’s National Executive Committee meeting at the party offices on Balintuma Road, Nakulabye when they were raided by “a marauding mob” claiming to be disgruntled members of the party.

Several party officials were allegedly held hostage for seven hours.

“(There was) a lock down holding the assembled leaders hostage for the entire duration of the siege. They destroyed property and assaulted leaders. The Vice President of the party sustained injuries to the forehead as a result of a projectile hurled at him which narrowly missed his eye,” Siranda said in the letter to the IGP.

Mr Siranda added that the mob tried to assault Mao but failed due to a ring of leaders who protected him.