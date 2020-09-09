By James Kabengwa

The Opposition Democratic Party (DP) has unveiled businesswoman Beatrice Kayanja as their candidate for the Kampala mayoral seat in 2021 elections.

DP president Norbert Mao said Ms Kayanja will bring orderliness to a city devastated by mismanagement.

While being unveiled at DP campaign offices located along Balintuma road on Tuesday, Ms Kayanja, a graduate of Information Technologist from Makerere University, said her mission for Kampala was to provide high quality and professional public services that address community needs while enhancing the quality of life.

"Kampala will be a city with an emerging urban vibrancy guided by a sense of community. My vision for transforming Kampala is also based on the political and socio-economic advocacy for the equitable distribution of resources with an aim to making our city great and vibrant for all," she said.

Ms Kayanja said the city has a big challenge with its housing system and that this has created difficulties for it to achieve the badly needed density to enhance connectivity and affordability.

"Although the city has expanded, it is sprawling without creating density because most Kampalans live in single storey and largely an informal housing. We shall start the journey of changing residential structures to multi-storey flats to improve housing standards," she said.

Her first task would reportedly be creating partnership to construct housing for low and middle-income earners.

"A major construction programme to resettle all slum dwellers will be implemented," Kayanja added.

To the teachers and health workers who have for years slept in ramshackle houses, Ms Kayanja promised to undertake arrangements with National Social Security Fund (NSSF), Housing Finance Bank and other schemes to roll out low cost housing estates.

In addition to improving shelter, the housing programme will reportedly create more than 100,000 well-paying jobs for Kampala residents each year.

DP resident, Norbert Mao described Kayanja as a vibrant mover inspired by achievements arguing that she will add value to the community of Kampala.

Advertisement