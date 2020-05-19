Masaka, Arua hospitals discharge 5 covid-19 patients

By Malik Fahad Jjingo, Felix Warom Okello & Rashul Adidi

Five Covid-19 patients have been discharged from Masaka and Arua regional referral hospitals after recovering from the virus.

At Masaka hospital, the recovered patient is a 46-year-old Burundian refugee who has been at the facility’s isolation centre since April 21.

In Arua hospital, four truck drivers from Tanzania were discharged last Friday. They were admitted between April 24 and 25.

The drivers were later transported back to Tanzania.

“These people have fully recovered from Covid-19. They should be received well by the family members and the community,” the State Minister for Health in charge Primary Healthcare, Dr Joyce Moriku Kaducu, said while handing over discharge certificates to the Arua hospital director, Dr Filbert Nyeko.

While discharging the Masaka patient last week, Dr Nathan Onyachi, the hospital director, hailed his medical team for working tirelessly to save the refugee’s life.

“We thank God that the medical team at the isolation centre overcame fear and managed to work on the patient even when we started with inadequate facilities,” he said.

Dr Onyachi said they are currently remaining with five Covid-19 patients who are in stable condition.

Dr Mark Jjuuko, the officer-in–charge of the hospital’s coronavirus isolation centre, lauded Ministry of Health and the facility’s administration for supporting health workers in the fight against the pandemic.

Other cases

Two truck drivers from Juba, South Sudan tested positive for coronavirus in Koboko District at the weekend. Mr Denis Afeku, the district surveillance focal person, said the truck drivers entered into Uganda through Elegu border on May 14, and their results were confirmed on Saturday.

In Tororo District, six people who were under quarantine at Tororo hospital have been discharged. Dr David Okumu, the district health officer, said the group was discharged after samples taken from them tested negative.

