Masaka loses hope over city status

By WILSON KUTAMBA & AL-MAHDI SSENKABIRWA

Masaka Municipality leaders have expressed pessimism over the planned elevation of Masaka Town to city status.

The leaders say they doubt government’s readiness to elevate the town to city status by July this year.

“There is no sign that Masaka will become a city come July this year, even the demarcations undertaken by Electoral Commission (EC) reflect that if a district is to be elevated to city status, it will be operational after elections, not this year,” Masaka Municipal mayor Godfrey Kayemba Afaayo told Daily Monitor in an interview at the weekend.

Mr Afaayo said the EC has already demarcated the municipality into 25 electoral areas basing on the existing boundaries for the municipality.

In May last year, Cabinet approved the creation of nine cities where seven would become operational effective July 1 next year.

Later, President Museveni directed that Masaka and Mbale municipalities be included on the list of those to be operationalised in July given their historical and cultural significance.

Other proposed cities are Arua, Gulu, Jinja, Fort Portal, and Mbarara.

The issue on whether government is ready to operationalise Masaka city first came up during the reading of the municipal 2020/2021 budget last Friday where some councillors criticised government of “hoodwinking” residents of Masaka that they will get a city when there is hardly any money to run it.

“We actually wonder whether government just wanted to excite people when it added Masaka to the list of new cities. No one can give clear information on the matter and as councillors, we really do not know whether our constituencies remained in the municipality or are in the expanded city boundaries,” Mr Robert Kambugo, a councillor representing Nyendo/Ssenyange Division, said.

However, Local Government Minister Raphael Magezi asked the leaders not to worry as his ministry is done with all the pre-requisites to operationalise Masaka and other six cities this year.

“Masaka leaders should not get worried at all, instead they should mobilise their MPs to endorse the proposal which is already submitted to Parliament,” he said, adding: “We pray that the issue is put on the Order Paper in the coming few days and get sorted.”

Mr Ben Kumumanya, the permanent secretary Ministry of Local Government, said once Parliament approves the new cities, the existing demarcations of electoral areas will swiftly be changed.