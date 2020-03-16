Masaka loses hope over city status
Monday March 16 2020
Masaka Municipality leaders have expressed pessimism over the planned elevation of Masaka Town to city status.
The leaders say they doubt government’s readiness to elevate the town to city status by July this year.
“There is no sign that Masaka will become a city come July this year, even the demarcations undertaken by Electoral Commission (EC) reflect that if a district is to be elevated to city status, it will be operational after elections, not this year,” Masaka Municipal mayor Godfrey Kayemba Afaayo told Daily Monitor in an interview at the weekend.
Mr Afaayo said the EC has already demarcated the municipality into 25 electoral areas basing on the existing boundaries for the municipality.
In May last year, Cabinet approved the creation of nine cities where seven would become operational effective July 1 next year.
Later, President Museveni directed that Masaka and Mbale municipalities be included on the list of those to be operationalised in July given their historical and cultural significance.
Other proposed cities are Arua, Gulu, Jinja, Fort Portal, and Mbarara.
The issue on whether government is ready to operationalise Masaka city first came up during the reading of the municipal 2020/2021 budget last Friday where some councillors criticised government of “hoodwinking” residents of Masaka that they will get a city when there is hardly any money to run it.
“We actually wonder whether government just wanted to excite people when it added Masaka to the list of new cities. No one can give clear information on the matter and as councillors, we really do not know whether our constituencies remained in the municipality or are in the expanded city boundaries,” Mr Robert Kambugo, a councillor representing Nyendo/Ssenyange Division, said.
However, Local Government Minister Raphael Magezi asked the leaders not to worry as his ministry is done with all the pre-requisites to operationalise Masaka and other six cities this year.
“Masaka leaders should not get worried at all, instead they should mobilise their MPs to endorse the proposal which is already submitted to Parliament,” he said, adding: “We pray that the issue is put on the Order Paper in the coming few days and get sorted.”
Mr Ben Kumumanya, the permanent secretary Ministry of Local Government, said once Parliament approves the new cities, the existing demarcations of electoral areas will swiftly be changed.
National budget
In a September 13, 2019 budget circular, Mr Keith Muhakanizi, the Permanent Secretary of the Finance ministry, ordered accounting officers in the proposed cities of Masaka, Mbale and Mbarara not to include the new administrative units in the 2020/2021 budget.
Mr Muhakanizi said these will bring distortions in the budget.
He said the three new cities will have to operate as municipalities until funds are realised.
Mr Muhakanizi’s circular also affected more than 700 new administrative units across the country, including town councils and sub-counties.
Elevation of Masaka to a city status has already left a bitter taste in thwe mouth of some local politicians since some of their constituencies have been split and some parts annexed to the proposed Masaka city. The most affected are parish, sub-county chiefs and MPs.
The expansion of Masaka boundaries was one of the conditions government gave municipal leaders upon the approval of the planned elevation.
While addressing a regional workshop on demarcation of electoral areas and reorganisation of polling stations in Masaka Town last August, Mr Sam Rwakoojo, the EC secretary, said the Ministry of Local Government had not yet officially communicated the plans to elevate Masaka. He advised the line ministries to speed up the process to enable EC incorporate the new administrative units.
Expansion plan
According to the Masaka Town expansion plan, four more parishes, which were initially part of Masaka District, have been annexed to the proposed city.
These include Kitengeesa and Ssamariya parishes in Buwunga Sub-county, Kirimya in Kabonera Sub-county and Kalangala in Mukungwe Sub-county.
According to the plan, the proposed city will have three constituencies, which will also serve as divisions. The proposed new constituencies include Masaka Central, Kyabakuza/Kingo and Kitovu/Kako. The divisions are Katwe/Butego, Nyendo/Ssenyange and Kimaanya/Kyabakuza.
Although municipal authorities argue that the geographical area of Masaka Municipality and the already annexed parts of Kalungu and Lwengo districts are enough for the proposed city to expand, other politicians such as the district chairperson, Mr Jude Mbabaali, and the municipality MP, Mr Mathias Mpuuga, insist the entire district should be turned into a city.
If government adopts the proposal to have the entire district as a city, this would mean constituencies such as Bukoto East and Bukoto Central, currently represented by Ms Florence Namayanja and Vice President Edward Ssekandi, respectively, will be absorbed in the new city.