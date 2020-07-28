By MALIK FAHAD JJINGO & AL-MAHDI SSENKABIRWA

Masaka District leaders are still undecided on where to put their headquarters after their premises were automatically taken over by the new city administration.

Effective July 1, Masaka like other six municipalities that were elevated to city status started operation. However, but the district still has its headquarters and other property within the territorial boundaries of the new city.

But according to the guidelines issued by Local Government Minister, Mr Raphael Magyezi last month on how the newly created seven cities will operate, all tangible and intangible assets of districts, former municipal councils, division councils, annexed town councils, and sub-counties falling within the territorial boundaries of the city are supposed to be property of the city.

These include assets like vacant land, markets, administrative buildings, stadia, bus parks, recreation centers, community halls, forest reserves and landing sites.

On the other hand, the Minister said the cities shall take over all liabilities incurred by the district, municipal, and division councils.

According to Masaka District vice chairperson Janat Nakisekka they have agreed with the interim city leadership to continue using the district administration block located at Kitabiro in Masaka city as they ponder on where to set up their own headquarters.

“We have so far received requests from leaders of Buwunga and Kyanamukaka some of the four remaining sub counties that make up Masaka District to host the district administration ,”

She said during an interview on Monday.

“However, these two sub countries [Buwunga and Kyanamukaka] are still occupying Buganda Kingdom land which may not be favorable, but the search is still on,” she added.

On the takeover of district property by the city administration, Ms Nakisekka said they have already raised concern with the line ministry and they are still waiting for guidance.

“Incidentally, we don’t have many properties within the city save the vehicles and at least five plots of land, graders and other road unit equipment and some few plantations,” she added.

Masaka City interim mayor, Mr Godfrey Kayemba Afaayo said they are worried about the many debts which the district has accumulated over time, saying that it may affect service delivery in the newly created city.

“I have information that the district has lost some cases in court but I am not certain how much money will be needed for costs and damages .We still need time to evaluate how much funds we have to put aside for clearing these debts but I am sure it’s a lot of money,” he said.

Mr Afaayo, however, said he is happy that the new city has over 40 land titles in its possession.

Masaka is one of the areas that were demarcated into other districts in 1966.

It was originally comprised of Rakai, Kalangala, Kyotera, Lyantonde, Sembabule, Bukomansimbi, Kalungu and Lwengo, making it one of the largest districts in Uganda. Surprisingly, all the new districts have their own headquarters.

Masaka District offices are currently scattered with some departments including the office of the chief administrative officer, the education department, health, finance among others housed in buildings belonging to Buganda Kingdom at Saaza, a Masaka city suburb.

Other offices like that of district chairperson, vice chairperson and others are housed at Kitabiro located about 2km away.

Masaka District administration occupied Buganda Kingdom owned buildings after the 1979 Tanzania invasion of Uganda.