Masaka midwife remanded over theft of drugs
Friday March 6 2020
Masaka Grade One Magistrate has remanded a health worker for reportedly stealing government drugs and equipment.
Assumpta Nambasa, a midwife attached to Kamulegu Health Centre III in Kyanamukaka Sub County in Masaka District appeared before Masaka Grade One Magistrate Arthur Ziraba on Thursday.
Prosecution alleges that Nambasa was caught with nasal cannulas, gloves, injections, HIV/Aids testing kits and drugs with government labels at her clinic in Kyanamukaka Trading Centre. The items were worth Shs3 million.
The drugs and other medical supplies found at Nambasa’s clinic are said to have been stolen from Kamulegu Health Centre, a government health facility where she works as a nurse.
However, Nambasa pleaded not guilty to the charges that were read to her. The presiding magistrate therefore remanded her to Masaka Central Prison until March 18 when she will reappear in court for hearing of her case.