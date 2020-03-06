Masaka midwife remanded over theft of drugs

By Malik Fahad Jjingo

Masaka Grade One Magistrate has remanded a health worker for reportedly stealing government drugs and equipment.

Assumpta Nambasa, a midwife attached to Kamulegu Health Centre III in Kyanamukaka Sub County in Masaka District appeared before Masaka Grade One Magistrate Arthur Ziraba on Thursday.

Prosecution alleges that Nambasa was caught with nasal cannulas, gloves, injections, HIV/Aids testing kits and drugs with government labels at her clinic in Kyanamukaka Trading Centre. The items were worth Shs3 million.

The drugs and other medical supplies found at Nambasa’s clinic are said to have been stolen from Kamulegu Health Centre, a government health facility where she works as a nurse.