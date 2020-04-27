Mass Covid-19 testing for all truck drivers in Kenya

By Daily Nation

Kenya has ordered targeted mass testing of truck drivers after it emerged that the east African nation has been exporting Covid-19 to neighbouring countries.

This comes as the government on Sunday confirmed 12 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of those who have tested positive to 355.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman said the decision to test transit cargo drivers was arrived at after a section of Kenyan drivers were confirmed positive.

Last week, five Kenyan drivers tested positive in Uganda — three entered the country through Malaba and two through the Busia border point.

The decision by the Kenyan government comes at a time when Uganda is exploring the option of having the trucks coming into the country stopped at the border and then picked and driven by Ugandan drivers to their destination or to the next border point.