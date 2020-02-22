Expert explains gunshot residues found on Kanyamunyu’s clothes

By ANTHONY WESAKA & JULIET KIGONGO

Background

Kanyamunyu, alongside his girlfriend Cynthia Munwangari, are charged with the murder of Akena on November 12, 2016 on Kampala-Jinja Road near Malik car bond opposite Uganda Manufacturers Association main gate.

“Since there was an injury on the victim (Akena), the most expected observation would be blood in the area where I detected gun residues but this was not the case,” the ballistic expert told court presided over by Justice Stephen Mubiru.

Prior to the expert’s clarification, Mr Caleb Alaka, one of the defence lawyers, had asked her whether someone can get in contact with gun residues upon carrying a gunshot victim.

Counsel Alaka went on to tell court that his client Kanyamunyu upon finding Akena shot, he helped to carry him to his car, then to a number of hospitals and that on that fateful day, he carried Akena between four to five times, hence getting into contact with the gun powder in question.

In her response, the ballistic expert told court that given experience, she can be able to tell upon examination, the mode of transmission of a given gun powder whether by way of “smear” or by “blast”.

A follow up question in re-examination by state prosecutor Jonathan Muwanganya was about what mode of transmission was in the Kanyamunyu’s scenario.

The ballistic expert said: “It was through probably touching and not by blast.”

The ballistic expert added that she did not find evidence of circular pattern, which is associated with a gun blast in this scenario.

Last week on Friday, the 58-year ballistic expert told court that upon examination he found gun residues on Kanyamunyu’s pair of trousers, shirt and a host of items recovered from the glove compartment of Kanyamunyu’s car.

Later in the course of day, a 12th prosecution witness, detective Felix Abura told court that he played the role of drawing a sketch map of the scene of crime, following the Akena shooting.

He said after drawing the sketch map, he was instructed by his superiors to tow away Akena’s car that was found parked near Malik car bond, facing Kampala side.

The 54-year witness further told court that he took the said vehicle to Jinja Road Police Station where he exhibited it.