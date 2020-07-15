Mayuge spends 20 years without govt ambulance

By TAUSI NAKATO

For the last 20 years, Mayuge District has been operating without a government ambulance, making it difficult for health facilities to respond to emergency cases.

Dr Asuman Basembeza, the officer-in-charge of Kigandalo Health Centre IV, said they use boda bodas or ambulances donated by wellwishers, including politicians, to transport patients.

“We only have an ambulance which was bought by an MP, but sometimes it may not be gazetted for health services delivery. Sometimes it is used in campaigns and cannot help in case of an emergency,’’ Dr Basembeza said on Monday.

He said this had affected emergency services, especially in a facility where between 100 and 150 mothers deliver in a month.

“We usually refer our mothers to Jinja Regional Referral Hospital or Nakavule hospital in Iganga District. The only alternative we have in case we fail to secure the MP’s ambulance is to use a motorcycle which is also not safe for a mother in labour,’’ he added.

Dr Basembeza said they have many unreported maternal community deaths, especially those from hard-to-reach areas like the islands.

“We are doing poorly when it comes to unreported maternal deaths due to poor emergency health services. We lose at least one mother in a month,’’ he said.

The Uganda Demographic and Health Survey (2016) shows that 336 pregnant women out of every 100,000, die because of failure to reach a health facility or secure emergency services in time to safely deliver.

Ms Sofia Kyakuwaire, a midwife at Bukatube Health Centre III, said politicians’ ambulances are unreliable.

“We need at least two government ambulances because Mayuge is a big district,’’ she said.

Mr James Shilaku, the Resident District Commissioner, said since Mayuge became a district, the government has not allocated any official ambulance to the area.

“We have Kigandalo, Kityerere and Mayuge Health Centre IVs but we donot have any [government] ambulance,” he said, adding that they have written to the Ministry of Health for intervention but in vain.

Efforts to get a comment from Mr Emmanuel Ainebyoona, the ministry’s senior spokesperson, were futile as he never responded to our repeated calls.

In March, the Health Permanent Secretary, Dr Diana Atwine, wrote to Parliament asking MPs to surrender their ambulances following the outbreak of Coronavirus in the country.