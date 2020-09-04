Mbabaali, Bwanika battle for new MP seat in Masaka

BY AL-MAHDI SSENKABIRWA & BRIAN MUGENYI

Tension is building up in the newly created Kimaanya/Kabonera Constituency in Masaka City as five people gear up to become its first legislator in the 2021 General Election.

Political temperatures are rising day by day in the area despite the Electoral Commission stopping mass rallies as part of measures to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Those eyeing the seat include interim Masaka City mayor Godfrey Kayemba Afaayo, Masaka District chairperson Jude Mbabaali, former presidential contestant Abed Bwanika and the proprietor of Kingo Parents School, Mr Robert Asiimwe.

Much as Mr Asiimwe is a new comer on the political arena, he is overtly known in both transport and education sectors for owning Kingo Bus Company and Kingo Parents School.

Kimaanya/Kabonera Constituency comprises two sub-counties of Kimaanya/Kyabakuza and Kabonera. Two parishes (Kiteredde, Ssenya) from Kingo Sub-county in Lwengo District are also part of the constituency.

Mr Bwanika, 52, has been in the political sphere for the last 15 years, having stood for presidency three times. He garnered 65, 874 votes in 2006 and 51,708 votes in 2011.

Mr Bwanika came fourth in the 2016 presidential elections, having polled 89,005 votes under his People’s Development Party.

Having failed to unseat President Museveni thrice, Mr Bwanika says standing for MP has always been his next move.

“I still harbour presidential ambitions but I will bounce back at the right time. The people of Masaka know very well that I am willing to serve them as an MP. That is why in the last 15 years, they have been supporting me as their son,” he explains.

“We need a very formidable team to develop Masaka City, which was ravaged by war in 1979. Masaka used to be an agricultural hub, but things have failed to change due to poor leadership,” Mr Bwanika adds.

Shifting goal posts

Mr Bwanika supported Mr Museveni in the 1996 elections but switched allegiance to Dr Kiiza Besigye in 2001.

This time, he says he will support People Power founder and president of National Unity Platform party Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine.

“It is no crime to advocate for change in politics. What we are seeing today in Uganda is political and social revolution and the people of Kyabakuza/Kabonera understand it better,” Mr Bwanika says.

He adds that Masaka, which was established before Independence, should be a cultural centre since it has been elevated to a city status and he hopes to work closely with Buganda Kingdom to transform the area.

“We are thinking about developing Lake Victoria shores by creating beaches and museums. That will boost the tourism industry in Masaka,” Mr Bwanika explains.

The other contestant, Mr Afaayo, who has served as Masaka Municipality (now city) mayor since 2011, says serving people has always been his primary goal.

“When I became mayor in 2011, the people of Masaka made a good choice of a true leader not a ruler,” he says.

“In 2008, I contested in the by-elections for Kalungu East Member of Parliament and lost to Umar Lule Mawiya. I came back home and I’ve managed to develop my area,” Mr Afaayo reveals.

He adds that he has been able to install streetlights in most parts of the town and other infrastructural developments such as refurbishment of public schools, roads, and Masaka Regional Referral Hospital.

“I have been tested and I strongly believe that I have worked for the people. The 10 years I have served the municipality are enough and leadership is all about striving for the best at the right time,” Mr Afaayo says.

The 49-year-old has previously served as the Masaka Municipality Council secretary and a youth councillor during late Mayor John Tebyasa Matovu’s tenure.

Mr Afaayo says he plans to partner with paramount cities in Singapore to establish an industrial park as well as improving the infrastructure in the constituency.

However, Mr Mbabaali, who rose to Masaka District chairperson leadership in 2016 after failing to oust the Vice President Edward Ssekandi from Bukoto Central MP seat says this is his chance to return to Parliament.

“I appeal to the people of Kimaanya/ Kabonera to be calm. I have been in the political circles as well as the law fraternity. I hope to serve them with all my heart,” Mr Mbabaali says.

On the other hand, Mr Asiimwe says Masaka City has always been opposing candidates endorsed by the ruling NRM thus missing out on most of government projects and this has prompted him to offer himself.

“The locals are still facing a lot of challenges. Water scarcity, poor leadership, lack of employment opportunities, especially for the youth,” he says.

Mr Asiimwe was born in September 1972 to Mr Andrew Tumwine and Ms Irene Tumwine - residents of Bwambala Village in Rukungiri District.

Masaka, which many Baganda royalists refer to as Buganda’s ‘capital city’ is one of the oldest urban units in Uganda having been built by colonialists.

It became a township in 1953, a town council in 1958 and was later elevated to a municipality in 1968.

What voters say

Andrew Mugonza: «The Opposition’s focus should be on conquering all the new constituencies and also safeguard all those they already have. With that, their numerical strengthen in Parliament will improve and it is one way of weakening the ruling party National Resistance Movement (NRM).»

Derrick Bwanika: «Abed Bwanika is likely to win the race .He has been very influential in the political arena over the years and being in touch with Bobi Wine is an added advantage because Ugandans are yearning for change.»

Steven Lukyamuzi, former Masaka Municipality Speaker: I’ve worked closely with all the contenders and I think Dr Abed Bwanika is the right candidate .He has created a big network and has developmental plans and strategies that will boost the constituency.