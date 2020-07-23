By FRED MUZAALE

Fifteen years ago, Mbalala Village in Nama Sub-county, Mukono District, on Kampala-Jinja highway was known to be a den of thieves.

Located in a swampy area, the place was covered in a bush and was home to wild animals with visible features of small gardens of cassava, yams and potatoes.

Most of its population of about 7,000 was involved in brick-making. Criminals would take advantage of the bushy area to wreak havoc on the locals.

“This area was a black spot where robbers would waylay travellers and rob them of their money. Sometimes they could kill people and dump the bodies in the bush,” Mr Erisa Ssebbaale, the Nama Sub-county chairperson, reminisces.

The hitherto bushy village is now a well built community that boasts of a population of about 45,000.

The area currently boasts of 32 industries, which include Tian Tang Group that manufactures mattresses, steel bars, ply wood and C.C.L.E that manufactures motor cycle tyres and tubes.

Other factories in the area are involved in manufacturing face masks, blankets and plastic shoes.

Mr Ssebbaale says a total of about 17,000 people are employed in the factories.

“The many workers in the industries have increased the demand for rental houses, which has boosted the housing sector,” he says.

The sub-county chairperson adds that the workers in the industries have created a ready market for agricultural produce of farmers in the neighbouring areas such as Namawojjolo, Namagunga, Kawolo and Kyetume.

“Fifty percent of the sub-county’s local revenue collection in form of operational local service tax is from the industries in Mbalala area. We consider this as a big boost for the area and pray that more manufacturers come on board,” Mr Ssebbaale says.

Mukono District chairperson Andrew Ssenyonga says the industries have created employment opportunities, adding that almost 90 per cent of the workers in the establishments come from the district.

Besides providing employment, Mr Dan Tenywa, one of the local leaders, says some of the industries buy their rawmaterials such as wood, metal scrap and poles, which enables residents to get some income.

Mr Ronald Kibuule, the State minister for Water, who is also a resident, says he played a big role in attracting the Chinese investors to the area.

“I’m happy that our efforts have started to pay off. I advise our people who get jobs in those factories to be trustworthy and work hard to transform Mukono and Uganda as a whole,” he says.

Mr Andy Liang, the Tian Tang Group director, says they constructed the factory in 2009 and currently they employ 16,000 workers.

Ms Jane Tino Kakwezi, the C.C.L.E human resource manager, says they employ 500 workers, most of whom hail from the area.

But Mr Ssebbaale says despite the benefits they are enjoying, they are not happy with the pollution of the two water streams of Mwoola and Kasaala by the waste from the industries.

“Many people used to fetch water for home use from those streams but now the water is polluted,” he says.

However, Mr Liang denies allegations that they pour their industrial waste in the water streams, saying all the water they use is recycled.

“We don’t contaminate the water sources and this is why the National Environment Management Authority (Nema) gave us a licence to operate,” he says.

Government’s industrial plan

Recently, State minister for Investment Evelyn Anite said more factories are to be established in Mbalala to make the area a fully-fledged industrial park.