Mbale City mayor, party chair lose FDC primaries

By MICHEAL WONIALA & FRED WAMBEDE

The acting Mbale City mayor, Mr Mutwalibi Mafabi Zandya, has lost his bid to run on the Forum Democratic Change (FDC) party ticket for the position of the city mayor in 2021 General Election.

Mr Zandya, who was first elected as mayor for Mbale Municipality in 2011, lost to Mr Cassim Namugali Wamatambu after he garnered 15 out of 93 total votes.

Mr Namugali, a former banker with KCB bank and businessman, polled 66 votes and was declared winner during the elections that took place at the weekend. The third candidate, Mr Silagi Mugoya, got 11.

However, Mr Zandya, flanked by his supporters, protested the election outcome and vowed to contest as an independent.

“I congratulate the winner. The party delegates have made their choice but I am going to run as an independent to represent my people at the grassroot,” Mr Zandya said.

“I have lost because they brought some people with intrigue as delegates. They don’t have this city at heart and they lack vision,” he added.

Daily Monitor learnt that the delegates overwhelmingly voted against Mr Zandya because he was non-committal to party positions and activities.

It is alleged in 2012, Mr Zandya angered FDC supporters in Bugisu Sub-region after he allegedly supported Maj Gen Mugisha Muntu for FDC presidency against Mr Nathan Nandala Mafabi. Mr Nandala is the secretary general of FDC party and MP for Budadiri West in Sironko District.

Mr Namugali said the people in Mbale City are yearning for service delivery. “This city needs a new beginning and leadership, with capabilities to restore its lost glory,” he said.

Other aspirants for the city mayor seat include Mr Harshim Mwenyi, a former immigration officer and a businessman. “I had to resign from my job as an immigration officer because I realised my home city needs my experience,” Mr Mwenyi said.

He attributed the poor garbage collection and corruption to lack of a focused leadership.

Mr Vincent Magombe, an aspirant for the NRM ticket, said the leadership of the city needs to be overhauled.

Mr Abdu Mangola, another contestant, said: “Roads are in a bad shape. They need maintenance but the current leadership has failed to do that because of corruption.”

Meanwhile, Ms Margaret Wokuri Madanda, the FDC chairperson in Mbale, also lost her bid to contest on FDC ticket as Member of Parliament for the newly created Industrial City Division in Mbale City.

Ms Wokuri lost to Mr Isaac Nabende Walera by 119 votes after she got 33.

Mr Nabende, a lawyer by profession, got 152 votes. Ms Wokuri conceded defeat and said she would support the winner.

“I won’t come back as an independent and I don’t play such politics. If I had wanted to come independent, I wouldn’t have wasted time contesting for the FDC ticket,” she said.

Mr Nabende said Mbale City needs vibrant leaders who can improve the welfare of the ordinary people.

“I decided to offer myself as the bridge so that our people’s issues can be heard,” he said.

Mr Ambrose Shillimi, the FDC election supervisor, said they will call for a meeting to see that aspirants, who have lost in primaries don’t contest as independents.

“We are going to reconcile all aspirants, winners and losers because the election has been free and fair. If anybody is not satisfied, he or she should file a petition,” he said.