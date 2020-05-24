Mbale hospital records officer killed
Police in Mbale District in eastern Uganda are investigating circumstances under which a records officer at the regional referral hospital was killed.
Rogers Eyapi's body was Sunday morning found lying in the middle of the road near his rented house in Somero cell, Namatala ward, Industrial Division in Mbale Municipality.
Police said he was attacked and killed last evening on his way home.
A medical personnel at Mbale regional referral hospital which is located about 5kms from the Eyapi’s residence, said he (Eyapi) left work at about 8:30pm.
"After work, he had no means of transport. He tried to call a boda-boda cyclist to take him home but the cyclist declined because it was already late. So he decided to walk home. Unfortunately, he lost his life. We request police to investigate this case to its logical conclusion. We need suspects to be arrested and face the law," he said.
Eyapi’s neighbor, Ms Agnes Akello, said they saw Eyapi’s body lying in the middle of the road this morning before they reported to police.
"With the help of a sniffer dog, police only recovered a pair of gloves at the scene,” she said.
Ms Akello said she last saw him alive yesterday morning when he was leaving for work.
A detective who preferred not to be named so as to speak freely said it was an “organized crime.”
"We came with a police dog but it failed to trace the assailants because the scene of crime had already been distorted by the locals and the police dog could not help much. However, we have some clue," he said.
He said Eyapi’s phone and wallet had been taken by the assailants.
The body was taken to Mbale Municipal Council mortuary pending postmortem as investigations continue.
Dr Emmanuel Tugaineyo, the hospital director confirmed Eyapi was a hospital staff but he was not sure whether he was attacked while leaving work.
“It’s true one of our staff has been killed. He has been working as a medical records officer. I’m not sure the deceased was from work or not when he got killed. Yesterday was Saturday, so it was not an official working day for him,” he said.
When asked why the deceased was struggling to find transport home as claimed by his workmate, Dr Tugaineyo said the hospital has two buses which are used to pick and drop health workers to and after work.
“There are many contradicting versions of where he was coming from when he got attacked. Someone told me he was coming from drinking at Malukhu. We are yet to confirm," Dr Tugaineyo said.