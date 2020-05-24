By YAHUDU KITUNZI

Police in Mbale District in eastern Uganda are investigating circumstances under which a records officer at the regional referral hospital was killed.

Rogers Eyapi's body was Sunday morning found lying in the middle of the road near his rented house in Somero cell, Namatala ward, Industrial Division in Mbale Municipality.

Police said he was attacked and killed last evening on his way home.

A medical personnel at Mbale regional referral hospital which is located about 5kms from the Eyapi’s residence, said he (Eyapi) left work at about 8:30pm.

"After work, he had no means of transport. He tried to call a boda-boda cyclist to take him home but the cyclist declined because it was already late. So he decided to walk home. Unfortunately, he lost his life. We request police to investigate this case to its logical conclusion. We need suspects to be arrested and face the law," he said.

Eyapi’s neighbor, Ms Agnes Akello, said they saw Eyapi’s body lying in the middle of the road this morning before they reported to police.

Police and residents gathered at the scene where the body of Rogers Eyapi, a records officer at Mbale Regional Referral hospital was found lying in a pool of blood on May 24, 2020. Photo by Yahudu Kitunzi



"With the help of a sniffer dog, police only recovered a pair of gloves at the scene,” she said.

Ms Akello said she last saw him alive yesterday morning when he was leaving for work.

A detective who preferred not to be named so as to speak freely said it was an “organized crime.”

"We came with a police dog but it failed to trace the assailants because the scene of crime had already been distorted by the locals and the police dog could not help much. However, we have some clue," he said.

He said Eyapi’s phone and wallet had been taken by the assailants.

The body was taken to Mbale Municipal Council mortuary pending postmortem as investigations continue.

