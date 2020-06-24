Mbale man killed over extramarital affairs

Mr Taitika condemned the act and added that police are still investigating the matter further. He appealed to married men and women to always respect their relationship and avoid adultery. The body of the deceased was taken to Mbale Municipal council mortuary for post mortem.

By YAHUDU KITUNZI

Police in Mbale District have arrested a man for reportedly killing his colleague after suspecting him to have had a love affair with his wife.

Simon Barasa, 28, died on spot after Juma Oriada, 24 stabbed him in the stomach. The incident occurred at Namasaba cell in Namabasa Sub County at around 11pm leaving residents and local leaders shocked. Both are residents of the same area.

A resident who preferred anonymity in order to speak freely, said recently the suspect warned the deceased to stay away from his wife or else he would kill him.

The Elgon regional Police Spokesperson, Mr Rogers Taitika, confirmed the incident, saying the suspect is already in police custody.

“We have so far arrested one suspect to help us in investigations. But our preliminary investigations indicate that the suspect got the deceased red-handed with his wife and decided to stab him to death,” Mr Taitika said.

According to Police, the suspect followed the deceased up to the bush where he caught them red-handed in love.

Mr Taitika condemned the act and added that police are still investigating the matter further. He appealed to married men and women to always respect their relationship and avoid adultery. The body of the deceased was taken to Mbale Municipal council mortuary for post mortem.