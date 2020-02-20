Mbale police health centre gets new maternity ward

By YAHUDU KITUNZI

Police officers and residents of Mbale Municipality have a reason to smile following the commissioning of a Shs500m maternity facility at Mbale Police Health Centre III.

The maternity ward, which was commissioned at the weekend by the Uganda Police Force medical team, donors and Mbale District local government, was constructed by World Vision Uganda in partnership with Health Initiatives in the Workplaces Activity (HIWA).

The USAID-funded project has been designed to reduce incidences of HIV and other communicable diseases.

The new facility consists of modern beds, waiting room, labour ward, examination and consultation rooms, and has an incinerator to burn general health centre waste.

Celebrating the opening of the facility, the residents said, they will no longer trek long distances to access maternal health services.

“This health centre has been without a maternity ward for many years yet it serves a big population of police officers in this barracks and residents from neighbouring communities,” Ms Ester Akino, a resident said.

The health workers at the facility estimate that close to 2,000 expectant mothers will benefit from the new 20-bed unit.

Speaking during the commissioning of the facility, the deputy director of police health, Dr Emmanuel Nuwamanya, said: “This is a very strategic facility, which will serve the intended beneficiaries but it also needs a theatre.”

Dr Nuwamanya also assured the community of the best services from “the disciplined police medical team.”

“We are happy that the facility has received modern equipment but I appeal to the district health department to train these nurses on how to use it so that it can serve the population well,” he said.

The district health officer, Dr Jonathan Wangisi, applauded the organisations for the support and said they have already mapped the facility to get the theatre.

“The facility will get the theatre. There is no question about that,” Dr Wangisi said, adding that the facility be allocated two more doctors to handle the overwhelming number of patients.

The Mbale deputy Resident District Commissioner, Ms Lilian Nakawesi, said in four months, the facility has helped 40 mothers deliver successfully.

“We appreciate the health workers for the good care. Thanks for not being rough and rude, please continue with the same spirit,” Ms Nakawesi said.

The Elgon regional police commander, Mr Wesley Nganizi, said the health facility is not only helping the police officers in the barracks but also the community.

“I want to thank our health team for the great work. This health facility has helped us to improve our relationship with the community, “Mr Nganizi said.

Community encouraged

The associate programme director for grants at World Vision, Mr Patrick Paddy Mugarura, asked the community not to fear using the health centre just because it is run by police officers. “This facility must be put to good use to make sure mothers and children especially from the neighoburing communities, benefit and get good services,” Mr Mugarura said.

The deputy director for research, planning and development at police headquarter, Mr James Ocaya, appreciated World Vision Uganda and the US government for supporting the Force.

“They have constructed and renovated some of the Uganda Police Force high-volume health centres whose infrastructure was not in good state and that is how Mbale was chosen,” he said.

He said the new facility will ease demands for maternity and HIV/Aids treatment in other government facilities.