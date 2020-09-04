Meeting of Kyabazinga, Wambuzi gives ray of hope in Busoga

BY MONITOR TEAM

Subjects of Busoga Kingdom are optimistic that the historic visit by rival Bulamogi chiefdom royal prince Columbus Wambuzi, to the Kyabazinga (king) of Busoga, William Wilberforce Kadumbula Nadiope Gabula IV, will bridge the gap between the two cultural foes and foster development in the kingdom.

Last month, Prince Wambuzi paid a visit to Kyabazinga Gabula IV at Budhumbula Bugabula chiefdom Palace in Kamuli District in what is being perceived as a cessation of hostilities that was dividing the kingdom and curtailing development.

The prince of Busiki chiefdom, Yololim Nabongho, on Wednesday said Prince Wambuzi’s visit to the Kyabazinga is a sign of ‘ceasing fire’ that has persisted for so long.

He said the visit serves as a lesson to the locals that they need each other for the betterment of their lives.

“To me that was a sign of togetherness and it will be pivotal in accelerating development efforts that have been lacking in Busoga because of the long-lasting differences between the two chiefs,” Mr Nabongho said.

Mr Dan Batanda, the minister for Kisiginyi Affairs in Busiki chiefdom, Namutumba District, said dialogue is very important in development.

“Busoga has now moved a step ahead in development and the onus is now on us as subjects of the Kyabazinga to also ceasefire, love one another and develop Busoga,” he said.

However, Mr Bagula Waiswa, an elder from Nawaikona Village in Namutumba, expressed concern, saying he does not think the meeting was about ceasing hostilities on the Kyabazingaship.

“The Kyabazingaship is totally different from development. I do not think the two chiefs met to resolve that,” he said.

The minister in-charge of Kyabazinga Affairs, Ms Yudaya Babirye, said Prince Wambuzi arrived at Budhumbula Palace accompanied by his elder sister, Princess Elizabeth Wambuzi, and the Kyabazinga immediately took them on a guided tour of his farm, before exchanging pleasantries and engaging in private talks.

The prime minister of Zibondo, Mr Samuel Babuli Mutono, who delivered a message on behalf of Mr Wambuzi, said the visit “cemented the brotherly relationships and unity in the kingdom.”

Background

Mr Wambuzi and Kyabazinga Gabula IV have endured a frosty relationship since the death of Kyabazinga Henry Wako Muloki in September 2008.

Their decade-long hostility momentarily plunged the kingdom into an abyss of cultural uncertainty, culminating into the kingdom spending six years without a Kyabazinga. Their animosity would later be widened in November 2017 when the Busoga Parliament (Lukiiko) amended the kingdom’s constitution, paving way for Kyabazinga Gabula to rule for life.