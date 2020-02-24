  1. Home
Merchandise lost in Masaka town fire

Monday February 24 2020

Some of the shops that were dest

Some of the shops that were destroyed by fire. PHOTO BY MALIK FAHAD JJINGO 

By MALIK FAHAD JJINGO

MASAKA- Police in Masaka District are investigating the cause of fire gutted  two shops  in Masaka Town, destroying property worth  millions of shillings  on Sunday.

The shops which are located on Hobart Street, contained groceries.

According witnesses, the fire is said to have started at 9pm from a shop housing M J Kamukamu General Traders and Wamala Shopping Centre, before spreading to the adjacent building on the same street.

Some of the affected traders said that they are yet to ascertain how much was lost.

Mr John Wamala, the proprietor of Wamala Shopping Centre said that he lost reasonable cash because he did not bank the money from Sunday sales.

The officer in charge of Fire Brigade in Masaka District Fire, Mr Rodgers Turinawe, said police have are investigating the cause of the fire.

“There are reports that the fire could have been caused by an electrical short circuit, but we cannot rely on that alone,” he said.

