Milk price still below farmers’ expectations

By ALFRED TUMUSHABE & WILSON KUTAMBA

A litre of unprocessed milk in greater Mbarara districts is selling at between Shs700 and Shs800, up from Shs300 four months ago, but the dairy farmers are hopeful the prices may go up to Shs1,000 per litre.

But the milk processors say they are facing hurdles in selling the milk to the rest of the East African Community member states due to trade restrictions imposed during Covid-19 pandemic lockdown.

Pearl Dairy Farms, Amos Dairies Uganda, Brookside Dairy, GBK Dairy Products, Lakeside Dairies and Jesa Farm Dairy are the major processors buying milk from the Ankole sub-region. The processors produce UHT milk, yoghurt, and ghee, among other dairy products.

The price of milk stood at Shs300 in March and has been rising by at least Shs100 since April.

Mr James Baguma from Masha Sub-county in Isingiro District, sells a litre at Shs700 while Mr Robert Musiime from Rwanyamahembe Sub-county, Mbarara District, sells at Shs800. Both sell their milk to businessmen in Mbarara Town.

These businessmen own small coolers and deep freezers and were on Tuesday selling a litre of chilled milk to the final consumer/user at Shs1,400, up from Shs1,200 last week.

“In a dry season like this, milk production reduces due to lack of pasture and water for the animals and because of too much heat; prices have gone up because milk supply has reduced,” Mr Baguma said on Tuesday.

Mr David Tiberinda from Kiruhura Town Council in Kiruhura District, sells 60 litres daily at Shs800 per litre to a middleman, who sells to the processors at Shs900. He was producing 100 litres in April.

At the farm of Mr Emmanuel Kyeishe, the chairman of Kiruhura Farmers Sustainable Development Union in Kenshunga Sub-county, milk production has reduced by 50 per cent because of the current drought.

“I am selling at Shs800 but the price should be higher because a litre of pasteurized milk is around Shs3,000 and the chilled one is between Shs2,000 and Shs2,300 in Kampala. The farmers are still earning little even in the period of milk scarcity,” Mr Keyeishe said.

He says price is determined by the processors and not the farmers.

Mr Ezekiel Gumisiriza, a farmer in Sembabule District, said the price of a litre of milk sells at Shs800 in villages.

“There is an increase in milk prices compared to what was happening in March, where a litre was at Shs200. But I doubt whether it will remain the same throughout the year,” Mr Gumisiriza said.

The Lyantonde District chairperson, Mr Fred Muhangi, who is also a dairy farmer, said the price of milk is still lower than what it was in the same period last year. He said it was selling between Shs1,000 and Shs1,200 per litre last year.

The Kiruhura District chairperson, and farmer, Mr Samuel Mugisha Katungunda, in an interview with Daily Monitor in March said the minimum price should be Shs1,000 per litre.

“We are putting in quite a lot, about Shs600 is invested in producing one litre. Farmers are frustrated; some have resorted to rearing beef cows,” Mr Katugunda said.

The manager of Milk Procurement at Lakeside Dairies Ltd in Ruti, Mbarara, Dr Ronald Bamundaga, has acknowledged that farmers are frustrated because of the low prices occasioned by lack of market.

He said his company is buying 40,000 litres daily at Shs900 each from middlemen and primary societies.

He said while the factory has capacity of buying up to 150,000 litres daily, they do not have a reliable supplier.

“Much as the milk is not much this period, even the demand is low, there is no market; this explains why the price is still low, we would be buying a litre at Shs1,200 or Shs1,300 as it was in the last four years,” he said.

Dr Bamundaga said Kenya’s Agriculture Ministry, through Kenya Dairy Board, gives them only five permits for milk export a week.

The Trade minister, Ms Amelia Kyambadde, was not available to comment on the trade restrictions being imposed on some of the milk processors in the EAC market as she did not answer our calls on Tuesday.

President address

On production. But President Museveni during his address to the nation on Tuesday evening said the solution is working for regional economic integration, and value addition.

He said the government is targeting markets in North and West Africa. Algeria consumes 3.8 billion litres of milk per year, Morocco 1.8 billion litres and Nigeria 1.3 billion litres per year.

“We are already in touch with the Algerian government on the issue of selling powdered milk,” Mr Museveni said. Uganda produces 2.5 billion litres of milk annually.