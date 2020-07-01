Minister extends Kitaka’s tenure as KCCA acting boss

By JAMES KABENGWA

The Minister for Kampala and Metropolitan Affairs, Ms Betty Amongi, has extended the appointment of Mr Andrew Kitaka in acting capacity as Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) executive director.

In a June 25 letter, Ms Amongi asked Mr Kitaka to continue monitoring operations at the authority as the city awaits for the confirmation of the new executive director, Ms Dorothy Kisaka.

“Considering that the office of the executive director is crucial for overall coordination of various directorates, and noting that there exists a gap which should be bridged awaiting completion of appointment of a substitutive executive director by the Public Service Commission, I have assigned you duties of the executive director in the interim as we await for the appointment of a substantive executive director,” Ms Amongi wrote.

Recently, President Museveni nominated Ms Kisaka to replace Ms Jennifer Musisi, who resigned on December 20, 2018.

However, Ms Kisaka could not immediately start her duties since she has not yet been approved by Public Service Commission (PSC).

Mr Museveni also nominated Mr David Luyimbazi Ssali as her deputy, Dr Daniel Okello Ayen as director of public health and environment, Ms Grace Akullo (director of human resource and administration) and Ms Sarah Kanyike (head of the directorate of gender).

Efforts to reach the chairperson of the PSC on when the new appointees will be cleared, were futile.