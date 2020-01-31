Minister Kabatsi on the spot as family land wrangles deepen

By WILSON KUTAMBA

A row has erupted within state minister for transport, Ms Joy Kafura Kabatsi’s family as some of her relatives accuse her of plotting to take part of the family estate.

The family members led by Mr Fred Kafura and Ms Grace Kafura, a young sister to Ms Kabatsi have since protested the fencing off of their father, the late Festo Kafura’s land by the minister’s causal workers which they say is intended to fragment family land without their consent .

Mr Fred Kafura claims the minister on Wednesday sent her casual workers who assaulted him while grazing cattle at the family farm.

“A group of youth together with some police officers besieged me at the farm and as I tried to run away, one of them cut my left knee with a machete, they took me to Rubaya police post, where they detained me for about 15 minutes and later asked me to record a statement,” he said in an interview on Friday.

The disputed land measuring 87 hectares is located at Rwasinga Village, Rubaya Sub- County, Mbarara District.

After his release, Mr Kafura said he ran away from his home and sought asylum his sister [Grace Kafura’s] home in Lwengo District.

Advertisement

“I did this because I feared that the strangers will attack me again,”Mr Kafura said

He added that as family members they have reported the matter to police several times, but they have not been helped.

“The police say that they have instructions from the minister [Kabatsi] not to interfere in our family matters,” he said.

Mr Kafura said during the burial of their father, President Museveni advised them not fragment the family land, but Ms Kabatsi is not heeding to the advice.

“I am 61 years, disabled, but my own sister has continued to persecute me, we call upon President Museveni to intervene and restore sanity in our family because his minister is causing us sleepless nights,” Mr Kafura lamented.

Efforts to reach Ms Kabatsi for a comment were in vain as she did not pick our calls to her known number.

Mr Samson Kasasira, the Rwizi regional spokesperson said Mr Kafura has not formally filed a complaint to police.