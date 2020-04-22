Ministers told to stop ‘silly’ questions at Museveni briefs

By YASIIN MUGERWA & MISAIRI THEMBO KAHUNGU

Ministers who do not have issues to clarify during President Museveni’s addresses to the nation about the Covid-19 epidemic have been asked to stay away.

Since the first Covid-19 case in the country was confirmed on March 21, the President has addressed the nation 12 times via television, radios and online platforms. During these addresses, the President is flanked by some ministers and the Prime Minister, Dr Ruhakana Rugunda.

However, on two occasions, unusual situations have happened during the President’s address.

At one occasion, Trade Minister Amelia Kyambadde engaged Mr Museveni in a question and answer session, while she and General Duties Minister Mary Karooro Okurut clashed in the latest incident on Sunday.

Two weeks ago, there was some exchange between the President and Ms Kyambadde when the latter asked why businessmen and women operating in shopping arcades in Kampala could not be allowed to continue operating.

Recent incident

In the most recent incident on Sunday, Ms Kyambadde and Ms Karooro clashed before the President on live television.

Whereas Ms Kyambadde noted that some of the relief food items being donated to the Covid-19 National Taskforce by private individuals and companies do not meet the quality standards and should not be distributed to people, Ms Karooro, who heads the team responsible for the relief donations, said all the food being brought in was of good quality.

These incidents attracted debate on different social media platforms as some people praised Ms Kyambadde for the previous incident in which she was applauded for fighting for traders. Others described the Sunday incident where the two ministers contradicted as a “disgrace.”

The matter came up in Cabinet on Monday.

Sources in Cabinet told Daily Monitor that the matter was raised by Ms Justine Kasule Lumumba, the secretary general of the ruling NRM party, who described the incident as amounting to “quarrelling in public”.



She was reportedly supported by the Government Chief, Ms Ruth Nankabirwa.

“They ask questions and contradict themselves as if they are children,” Ms Lumumba reportedly charged during the Monday meeting.

While the President remained silent, sources said, the State Finance minister David Bahati weighed in on the matter confirming the inappropriate behaviour of his senior colleagues.

Ms Karooro was not present in the Monday meeting but Ms Kyambadde was. She chose to remain silent.