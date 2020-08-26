Ministry on the spot over misuse of water money

By MICHEAL WONIALA

Residents and local leaders in Bukwo District have asked Ministry of Water to account for the Shs1.8 billion that was meant for the construction of treatment and intake plants as part of the items of Bukwo Town Water Supply Gravity Flow Scheme.

The scheme was constructed at a cost of Shs4.5 billion by M/S Global International Services Limited and commissioned in 2016 but the treatment and intake plant, among other components, were not constructed.

Locals and leaders say the concerned officials should explain the whereabouts of Shs249m meant for the treatment plant, Shs69m for the intake plant and Shs820m for raw water main/ transmission mains despite the items being included in the Bill of Quantities (BOQs) of the project, which was constructed at a cost of Shs15 billion.

However, Mr Paul Kato, who was the engineer of the project from the ministry of Water and Environment, said they converted the money meant for the Intake and treatment plant into tapping water from Bukwo Large Gravity Flow Scheme, which was constructed at a cost of Shs15 billion.

“So we changed the whole design, instead of going to do an intake and treatment plant for the scheme, we converted the money into getting water from the large gravity flow scheme into the town,” Mr Kato said.

He added that they also introduced a number of changes, including buying more pressure tanks, which were not in the original contract.

“This necessitated us to get more expensive pipes, two more reservoir tanks in order to extend water to wider areas that were out of the original design and other components and that’s how Shs1.8 billion was used,” he said.

However, Mr Sam Bakari, the chairperson of Bukwo Town Council, said failure to construct such crucial components of the scheme is the reason why they have continued to have shortage of water in the area.

“The engineers diverted from the initial bills of quantities as approved by the solicitor general, which included construction of intake and treatment plant. This is the reason why we still have water shortages in the town council,” he said.

Mr Bakari said the water flow in most taps run for only one hour before they dry up. Locals have now resorted to water from the streams.

The MP for Kongasis County, Mr Reuben Paul Chelimo, in his February 2, 2019 letter to the Ministry of Water and Environment said Ministry officials and engineers are to blame for the mess.

“The water supply is not consistent, it flows for only one to two hours and the tapstands dry up for the next two to five days because they did not adhere to the BOQs,” the letter reads in part.

Mr Moses Chelimo, the assistant Chief Administrative Officer (CAO), when asked on the project, said the matter is very sensitive.

“That matter is very sensitive even up to national level so if you want to capture any story, kindly come back after elections,” he said.

Mr George Limo Festo, the district water engineer, however, acknowledged that he had received complaints about water shortages in the area.

“Shortage of water has been there and I have communicated to the CAO,” he said.

He added: “I have no much information about the project and even in my office, I have never seen any document about the project,” he said.

Ms Jessica Chebet, a resident, said it is unfortunate that the government blindfolded them with an unrealistic project.

“The water kiosks don’t have water and sometimes when it comes, it is very dirty. We end up getting water-borne diseases such as dysentery and cholera,” she said.

Mr John Lapore, the secretary for works, said the people are angry.

“The government should intervene, otherwise, I am scared because this might change the voting patterns,” he said.

Mr Bakari said he had written numerous letters to different offices but in vain.

Some of the letters Daily Monitor has seen were addressed to IGG, IGP and the Ministry of Water and Environment.