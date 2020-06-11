Ministry receives pesticides to fight locusts

By Tonny Abet

KAMPALA- The Agriculture ministry has received donations of 20 tons of pesticides, sprayers and protective gear from the Chinese government to help in fighting locusts.

Uganda had asked the government of the People’s Republic of China for support to fight the invasive pests.

Mr Vincent Ssempijja, the Agriculture minister, in a statement issued yesterday applauded the Chinese government for responding to their call for support.

“I wish to register, on behalf of the Government of Uganda, our sincere gratitude and appreciation to the government of the People’s Republic of China who heard our call and have responded by providing material support towards the control of desert locusts,” he stated.

Mr Ssempijja said the country was last month hit gain by a wave of desert locusts.

“The last wave of desert locusts invaded Uganda from Kenya on May 16 and May 20. These roosted in Karenga and Kaabong districts. They have since been controlled,” he said.

The Agriculture ministry has been working with Desert Locust Control Organisation of East Africa (DLCO-EA), who are doing aerial spraying, and the Uganda People’s Defense Force s (UPDF), which is carrying out ground spraying to control the pests.

Minister Ssempijja said government has put in place a Desert Locust Control Contingency Plan with sensitisation and awareness creation, capacity building for all stakeholders and surveillance as a major focus.

Mr Zheng Zhu Qiang, the Chinese ambassador to Uganda, while handing over a donation to government, yesterday said China will stand with Uganda to fight the triple disasters of Covid-19, floods and locusts.

“These disasters pose an unprecedented threat to food security and livelihoods. As a friend of Uganda, China is working closely with the Ugandan side in fighting these three enemies,” he said.