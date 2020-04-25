Mityana CID boss remanded over theft of Shs3m from dead man

By Barbara Nalweyiso

Mityana deputy CID officer, Eric John Wabwire has been charged with theft of Shs3 million from a dead man, and remanded to prison.

Mr Wabwire on Friday appeared before Mityana chief magistrate Elias Kakooza who remanded him to Mityana prison for allegedly stealing the said amount of money from the body of one Yasin Mugisha.

According to the Wamala Regional Police Commander Mr Bob Kagalura, Wabwire who was in company of the Scene Of Crime Officers in August 2019 picked the money from the deceased at the scene of crime and adamantly refused to count it in the view of the public, and told the onlookers that the money was to be exhibited.

"Unfortunately the money was never exhibited, neither was the murder case properly investigated. The efforts by the widow to claim the money from the Police Station was futile until a formal complaint was brought to the attention of the newly deployed Regional CID officer Madam Tesiima," he said.

Mr Kagalura said although Ms Tesiima tried to give the suspect a chance to clear the mess, Wabwire never complied as he had already used the money.

"Owing to the efforts that are being undertaken by police management of ensuring professionalism and discipline in the contemporary policing, criminal investigations were instituted and investigations expeditiously conducted, and the charges against the suspect sanctioned," Mr Kagalura said.

