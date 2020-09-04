Mixed reactions as NRM postpones Mawogola North, West elections

Mr Tanga Odoi, the NRM electoral commission chairperson, said that the new elections dates for Mawogola North and Mawogola West constituencies will be announced at a later date when he is convinced that the ground is safe for the exercise.

A section of the NRM voters from Mawogola North and Mawogola West constituencies in Sembabule District are crying foul over the postponement of the election exercise for the NRM flag bearers, just hours to the voting time on Friday.

The suspension of the Mawogola West election was announced on August 2, and that of Mawogola North was announced a few hours to the voting time on Friday.

As a result, a section of the voters claim that this action is a vote of no confidence in an exercise that the candidates and their supporters have heavily invested time and resources in.

Ms Elizabeth Jane Kemirembe, a resident of Lugusuulu Sub County in Sembabule District told Daily Monitor that it is the NRM secretariat to blame for acting on rumours to stop the Mawogola North election, yet the voters were already trekking to different polling centres.

“I do not agree with the decision by the NRM Electoral Commission to have the primary election for Mawogola North postponed while other areas that have reported more serious incidents have been allowed to vote. I believe that they did not do much groundwork to establish the actual threat to a fair and peaceful election,” she said.

Mr John Mary Ssebumba, a voter and relative of Mr Haruna Niwamanya attacked and burnt by yet unidentified people on Thursday night at his home, claims that postponing the election exercise will possibly give time to the NRM supporters and the candidates to address the challenges that have possibly led to violent actions including acts of hooliganism.

“While it is true that the voters in Mawogola North had prepared to elect their respective favourite candidates on Friday, August 4 as earlier planned by the NRM electoral commission, acts of intimidation and the failure by the NRM party leaders to resolve the rising acts of violence necessitated the postponement of the exercise. Mr Haruna Niwamanya, a supporter to one of the candidates, Mr Godfrey Aine Kaguta nearly lost his life when he was attacked by machete-wielding people who have not yet been identified. We should wait for a new election date when the tensions have calmed down,” he noted.

Mr Godfrey Aine Kaguta, one of the candidates for the Mawogola North County, claimed that while the cancellation of the election is a setback to many of his supporters, the fact that the exercise generated dissatisfaction could have premised the decision to have the election postponed.

“My supporters were arrested last evening on false accusations by our opponents who teamed up with the security operatives. We are not worried because victory will come our way when they finally set the new dates for elections,” he said.

Ms Shartis Kutesa Musherure, another candidate for the Mawogola North County in her press statement released on Friday said that the postponement of the election exercise is a wise decision meant to ensure that the exercise is only held in a peaceful environment and without intimidation.

“I also sympathize with our voters who have been attacked, injured and whose property has been destroyed including those who have been forced out of their homes for fear of their lives. I have consistently preached unity, discipline and the four core principles of the NRM party in my campaigns, and I call upon my supporters to maintain discipline and turn out in large numbers to vote once the new dates have been announced,” she said.

Mr Tanga Odoi, the NRM electoral commission chairperson, said that the new elections dates for Mawogola North and Mawogola West constituencies will be announced at a later date when he is convinced that the ground is safe for the exercise.