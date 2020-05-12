Mixing drugs with herbs is dangerous - experts

By TONNY ABET

KAMPALA- Pharmaceutical Society of Uganda (PSU) has warned that using adulterated herbs on the consumer market is increasing risks to patients.

Dr Samuel Opio, a pharmacist and secretary of PSU, said the habit of mixing herbs with pharmaceuticals is a crime that should be combated.

He said some herbal products also interact with conventional drugs and render the drugs less effective.

“Mixing of herbs with pharmaceuticals is equivalent to adulteration which is a criminal offence unless one has proof of efficacy, indicates all these ingredients in the product label and has NDA (National Drugs Authority) approvals,” Dr Opio said.

The outburst follows the alert to public released yesterday by NDA about adulterated and substandard herbal products on the market.

According to their notice to the public yesterday, the Authority said they analysed the samples of the aphrodisiac herbal products and discovered adulteration with a chemical called Sildenafil Citrate.

Sildenafil Citrate is a pharmaceutical ingredient used to manufacture aphrodisiac drugs. Aphrodisiac drugs are those used to increase sexual desire among couples.

“NDA analysed samples of the following aphrodisiac herbal products collected from the market and established that the productswere adulterated and substandard,” it stated in the notice.

The products

The products reflagged were herbal concoctions sold under brand names of Embaluka Hardcore Drink and Mega Power, the products of VTX Enterprses and Kagwa Health Research Centre, respectively.

Mr Fredick Ssekyana, the NDA spokesperson, told Daily Monitor in an interview yesterday that the manufacturers of the herbs are being hunted and shall be prosecuted.

“NDA came across these products during its routine post market surveillance. Investigations are ongoing to apprehend the manufacturer or producer of the said products,” he said.

“We encourage the population to always seek attention from qualified health workers. Takemedication as prescribed and avoid buying medicine from hawkers, and unlicensed drug outlets except those licensed by NDA (pharmacies or drug shops),” he added.

Mr Ssekyana, however, said sometimes regulating drugs tend to be hard because their consumers are always not willing to open up.

“The other challenge is that it is a lifestyle product and so quack guys want to take advantage so our role is to protect the population from them,” he added.

He said there were a number of herbal aphrodisiac products that have been notified to NDA and details of their names can be found on the website of the Authority.