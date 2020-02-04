Moi was an icon, says Museveni

By Monitor Reporter

President Museveni Tuesday described the death of former president of Kenya Daniel Toroitich Arap Moi, as a great loss to his country, the East African region and the entire African continent.

Moi, 95, died on Tuesday morning at Nairobi Hospital. He was president of Kenya for 24 years.

Mr Museveni said that he first met Moi in 1979 after the defeat of [Idi] Amin [the former president of Uganda].

“He was an active East African. He supported the East African Community & its integration. Him, Mzee Hassan Mwinyi & myself revived what had become the defunct EAC. My condolences & that of Ugandans to H.E Uhuru Kenyatta, the Moi family and all Kenyans on the passing of this icon,” Mr Museveni said in a Tuesday evening tweet.