Monitor columnist’s play premiers on Women’s Day

By Isaac Mufumba

Dr Sylvester Onzivua, a renowned pathologist and forensic scientist at Mulago hospital, is not only good at his job but has other talents too.

He has contributed articles to this newspaper for years, previously writing the humour column The rib breakers, and now The law, medicine and you, in Saturday Monitor, which he recently compiled into a book by the same title.

Dr Onzivua has now added a play to his collection.

The Heart Soothers, which premiers today at the National Theatre as the world commemorates the International Women’s Day. There will be two shows; 2.30pm and 6.30p.m.

The drama plays up through a moving narrative, the clash of civilisations – African tradition versus modernity.

It also highlights conflicts in the marriage institution in the contemporary African setting.

The plot of the play, which is directed by Freeman Moses, a university lecturer in the field of Conflict and Media Studies who also studied Theatre Arts at the University of Ibadan, is intertwined in betrayal, revenge, deep internal conflict and fear of the unknown.

Advertisement

Mr Moses won the actor of the year award in 1988 with a TV Soap, Gold Train.

The plot weaves around Jimmy, a young company executive who decides to cohabit with his girlfriend, Mimi, against the will of his mother, Iyaa, who preference for a daughter in-law was the catechist’s daughter, who does not meet Jimmy’s marriage aspirations.

Hell breaks loose when Mimi, against Iyaa’s advice to be extremely careful with the pot, falls down and breaks the pot that “soothes” Iyaa’s heart.

The pot had been passed on to Iyaa by her mother, who had also received it from her grandmother before. Mimi holds Iyaa responsible for this and all other misfortunes in her marriage.

The play, a literature set book for secondary schools in Uganda, is promoted by Light concepts, an indigenous non-governmental Organisation (NGO) that promotes among others, education and gender through art.