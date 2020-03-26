By KELVIN ATUHAIRE

More than 500 families are set to benefit from the Robert Kayanja ministries they will be giving out food and home essentials to relieve them of the COVID-19 pressures.

The essentials include maize flour, sugar, rice, beans, soap, Dettol and these according Pastor Kayanja will aid in sustaining families following a partial shutdown in the wake of the COVD-19 pandemic, where some traders have hiked food prices.

President Museveni, however, on Tuesday warned traders against hiking food prices stating those that will be caught in the act risk losing their trading licenses.

Pastor Kayanja who launched the dispatch of the commodities at Miracle Centre Cathedral, Rubaga on Wednesday, said Kisenyi, a Kampala suburb will be their area of commencement if Friday.

The target population of this campaign are mainly families living in slum areas. This will be done in a space of 30 days.

“Majority of the people in Uganda are poor, now that we are at war with Coronavirus, there are many things that rise up and this includes hunger. People are going to go hungry if maybe a lock down is put up and some people might resort to stealing. So we are providing for those people who are not well off these stuff in advance in preparation for what is to come,” Pastor Kayanja said.

Advertisement

Pastor Kayanja called on other good will members in the society to come up and support the nation in whatever way they can because it is needed at such a critical time.

“I would like to appeal to every person out there, we have billionaires in this country, anyone with much please come and offer support where you can, these are tough times and we need each other,” he said.