Mother of five knocked by Museveni car seeks compensation

By Derick Kissa

A 45-year-old woman who lost her hand following an accident allegedly involving the presidential motorcade in Buikwe District is seeking compensation.

Ms Jaliat Nali, a single mother of five and resident of Garegere in Lugazi municipality, Buikwe District says she was knocked by the presidential convoy on December 20, 2019 while crossing the road.

She says she was taken to Kawolo hospital where she spent two days before she was transferred to Nakesero hospital where her hand was cut off from.

“When the car that was among the presidential motorcade knocked me at around 3pm, I lost consciousness but after two days, I woke up in Nakasero hospital without one hand. Ever since that day, I have not got any support from the government. I have to go to the hospital every month for checkup. I owe my land lord six months’ rent yet I lost the job I had before the accident,” Ms Nali.

“I watched on television someone being compensated after his goat was knocked and injured by the presidential motorcade recently yet I have never been compensated. I kindly appeal to whoever is concerned to help me also get compensated because I can longer do anything on my own,” Ms Nali added.

Mr Steven Mugoya, the area councilor also appealed to government to support Ms Nali.

“The government has not done enough to help this woman. It has helped many people but this one is incapable of doing her work like before because she lost her hand. I also appeal to other good Samaritans to support her,”Mr Mugoya said.

Ms Resty Nanteza, a concerned resident, who on Thursday donated some items like soap, sugar and food to Ms Nali’s family says she was touched by her ordeal.

“I saw the situation this woman was going through and felt touched. During this lockdown, these are the people who really need support. The government is wasting a lot of money on things that are not so useful when such people are here suffering,” Ms Nanteza said.