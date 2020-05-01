By Derick Kissa

A mother of three in Wakisi central in Njeru Municipality, Buikwe district set herself on fire after accusing her husband of spying on her.

Ms Racheal Nafula, a 23-year-old mother of three who was found at Wakisi health centre with wounds all over her body and in excruciating pain revealed she had always had misunderstandings with her husband, Paul Balikuba which prompted her to set herself on fire.

She said her husband had on several occasions accused her of infidelity and this always caused fights between them.

“Every time, that man accuses me of sleeping around with men which I do not do, I was tired of his acts that is why I decided to burn myself because I’m wrongly accused,” Ms she said.

Nafula explained that she tied herself with mattress and lit it after taking her children to their grandmother. However, she felt pain forcing her to make an alarm for help.