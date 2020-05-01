Mother of three sets self on fire after accusing husband of spying
A mother of three in Wakisi central in Njeru Municipality, Buikwe district set herself on fire after accusing her husband of spying on her.
Ms Racheal Nafula, a 23-year-old mother of three who was found at Wakisi health centre with wounds all over her body and in excruciating pain revealed she had always had misunderstandings with her husband, Paul Balikuba which prompted her to set herself on fire.
She said her husband had on several occasions accused her of infidelity and this always caused fights between them.
“Every time, that man accuses me of sleeping around with men which I do not do, I was tired of his acts that is why I decided to burn myself because I’m wrongly accused,” Ms she said.
Nafula explained that she tied herself with mattress and lit it after taking her children to their grandmother. However, she felt pain forcing her to make an alarm for help.
“I took my children to their grandmother then I closed myself in the house, got my mattress, I tied it around myself and lit the fire but I later felt so much pain which forced me to call my neighbours who came to my rescue and brought me here (hospital),” She narrated.
Balikuba, 50, said he had gone for a burial ceremony when the incident happened.
Mr Hamidu Mulopi, the chairperson of Wakisi central village said that the couple has had several fights in the past over infidelity.
Police said Nafula would be charged with attempted suicide.
Her case was reported at Wakisi police station under police case number 07/28/04/2020 as investigations continue.