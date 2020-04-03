Mpigi authorities set up Covid-19 isolation centre

By SADAT MBOGO

According to Dr Jubilee Abwoli, the officer in-charge of Mpigi Health Centre IV, the overwhelming number of Covid-19 suspects forced them to use the newly constructed theatre as an isolation centre to help them fight the spread of the virus.

"Last week, we received almost 41 call alerts and our surveillance team managed to respond to 30 (that is 73 percent response). Out of the 30, only four people had signs of Covid-19 and were rushed to Mulago National Referral Hospital but fortunately, they all tested negative. We thank God that Mpigi has not yet record a case of Covid-19," he said.



Like in many other districts, Ms Nannozi listed some challenges like lack of personal protective equipment like facemasks, gloves, aprons, gumboots and hand sanitisers which puts lives of health workers at risk.

"Lack of protective gear forces some health workers to run away from all patients. We are in danger and we may end up losing this battle because of lack of the necessary requirements. Fuel is also still a challenge to us and the three vehicles that we have are not enough to do the work. Some vehicles are still in the hands of government workers and we could have used police pickups, but they are all grounded. Can you imagine we have only one functional police vehicle in the whole district!" she said.